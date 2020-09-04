Minnesota man charged with assaulting officer during unrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors on Friday charged a Minneapolis man with assaulting a police officer with a garbage can lid.

On Aug. 26, Brayshaun Lamar Gibson, 28, allegedly threw a garbage can lid at a police officer during unrest in Minneapolis after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man from Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The officer was knocked unconscious after getting hit in the head by the lid that weighed 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms). He was taken to a hospital and treated for possible spinal damage, according to the complaint.

Gibson told investigators that he had gone downtown to eat dinner, but he heard a rumor that officers had shot someone in the area and became enraged, according to the criminal complaint. He told police he regretted being downtown and getting caught up in the "chaos."

Gibson later entered a department store through a broken window and stole property, the complaint states.

He is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, second-degree riot and third-degree burglary.