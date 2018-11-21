Minnesota ex-military buildings to become affordable housing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Historic buildings at the Fort Snelling Upper Post will become affordable housing under a deal signed by Minnesota officials and a Plymouth-based company.

The Department of Natural Resources signed the agreement Wednesday with Dominium, an affordable housing development and management company. The deal calls for creating 176 units of affordable housing in the vacant buildings near Historic Fort Snelling.

Gov. Mark Dayton says the $100 million project comes "when there is a great need for affordable housing."

The 26 buildings at the Upper Post were built in the late 1800s. The DNR Parks and Trails Division has managed the property since 1971.

The 41-acre site was once used as a military post.

The Upper Post Flats will give housing preference to veterans and their families. It's expected to open in 2021.