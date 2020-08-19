Minnesota clinic closing will cost about 100 jobs

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — A medical clinic near St. Cloud is set to lay off about 100 workers as it prepares to close its doors.

The St. Cloud Times reported Wednesday that the Sartell HealthPartners clinic will close permanently this month. The HealthPartners’ dental clinic in the building will remain open, however.

Company officials say the clinic closure will result in about 100 layoffs. They say those workers are being encouraged to apply for other positoins within the company.

HealthPartners announced in July that it would close seven clinics and two specialty centers in Minnesota, including the facility in Sartell. HealthPartners spokesman Vince Rivard said then that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the organizatoin to rethink how they can meet patient needs in new ways such as video visits and fewer physical sites will help reduce costs.