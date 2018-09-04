Minnesota State Fair sets new attendance record

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota State Fair organizers say this year's event attracted a record number of people.

More than 2 million people visited the Great Minnesota Get Together which concluded its 12-day run on Labor Day. The fair set an all-time single day attendance record on Saturday with more than 270,000 visitors.

The number of 2018 visitors broke record attendance of about 1,997,000 set last year.

The fair featured nearly 15,000 animals, 900 free music performances, hundreds of educational exhibits and thousands of food and beverage offerings.