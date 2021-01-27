Minnesota Democrats, unions announce meatpacking safety bill

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota House Democrats teamed up with meatpacking workers on Wednesday to announce legislation that would protect individuals who work at statewide meatpacking and food processing plants amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill, authored by Rep. Dan Wolgamott, of St. Cloud, would provide paid leave to meat and poultry processing plant workers so they could recover from an injury, an illness or care for a sick family member. The bill would also create a position within the state labor and industry department to enforce compliance and prosecute employers who violate the rules.