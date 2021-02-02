Minneapolis Fed chief: Vaccinations key to economic recovery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said Tuesday that getting Minnesotans vaccinated against the coronavirus will be key to reviving the state's economy.
Neel Kashkari told a legislative hearing that the country and state have made progress toward putting people back to work amid the pandemic. The national unemployment rate has fallen to 6.7% while the state's jobless rate is down to 4.4%, but he said those figures mask how many people have given up on finding work.