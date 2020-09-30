Minimum security resident missing since November found

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A minimum-security resident on escape status since November has been found and taken into custody, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said Wednesday.

The department said Shaun Cook, 41, who lived in a transitional housing unit in Concord, failed to return home as scheduled and was placed on escape status on Nov. 27, 2019.

Cook was found on Monday in Jamestown, New York, by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jamestown Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident.

In another case, the department said another missing minimum-security resident in Concord, Shawn Tarr, 44, was found Tuesday in Parsonfield, Maine.

Tarr had walked away from his job site on Aug. 29, the department said. A person matching his description was seen leaving a residence that was under surveillance in Parsonfield. He gave a trooper a different name during a motor vehicle stop. Investigators later determined he was Tarr.

Both Cook and Tarr await extradition to New Hampshire. It wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers.