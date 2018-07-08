Milwaukee-based corporate housing startup to expand

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee-based startup that assists business travelers by setting them up in apartments is looking to expand to seven more cities by the end of the year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Frontdesk launched in 2017 and generates $250,000 a month at its 75 units in Milwaukee, Indianapolis and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Frontdesk focuses on serving young business travelers who want to book online and stay in neighborhoods to experience the life of the city's residents. The company operates its own units, differing from Airbnb, where individuals can rent out their homes or apartments.

Frontdesk CEO Kyle Weatherly says the company's market is found outside those who typically use corporate housing. It aims to give people who work for smaller firms access to corporate-style housing.

