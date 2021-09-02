Milley: US coordination with Taliban on strikes 'possible' ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 12:42 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it's “possible” the United States will seek to coordinate with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes in Afghanistan against Islamic State militants or others.
Milley did not elaborate, and his comment Wednesday did not appear to suggest immediate plans to work with the Taliban.
ROBERT BURNS and LOLITA C. BALDOR