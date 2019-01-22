Miller Park won't be called Miller Park in 2021

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The home of the Milwaukee Brewers will be renamed when MillerCoors' naming rights expire following the 2020 season.

MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. MillerCoors said American Family proactively pitched the Brewers "an incredibly rich offer" for future naming rights to the ballpark.

The Brewers scheduled an afternoon news conference Tuesday to make what the club says is a "major business announcement."

Miller Park, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.

