ONAMIA, Minn. (AP) — Walleye fishing on Mille Lacs Lake returned to catch-and-release only on Tuesday for the rest of the summer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has long imposed stricter regulations on the popular lake in an effort to boost its walleye population, which has been struggling due to invasive species, warmer water and a decline in forage species. For the past several years, anglers haven’t been able to keep walleye they catch on Mille Lacs during the summer.