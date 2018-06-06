Military personnel will receive free admission to museums

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Military personnel can gain free admission to over 50 Connecticut museums this summer.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Tuesday museums will offer free admission this summer to active duty members of the military and up to five members of their families. This is a part of the ninth annual Blue Star Museums Program, a collaboration with the Blue Star Families and U.S. Department of Defense.

Malloy says "We owe a debt of gratitude" to those who sacrifice so much for the freedoms and safety we all hold dear.

To obtain entrance at a participating museum , qualified members must show proper identification.