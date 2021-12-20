Military gives German hospital an edge in fighting COVID FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Dec. 20, 2021 Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 4 a.m.
WESTERSTEDE, Germany (AP) — As hospitals across Europe brace themselves for a surge in coronavirus cases over the holiday season because of the new omicron variant, Westerstede Clinical Center is cautiously hopeful it can weather the storm.
The region of northwestern Germany it mainly serves has among the lowest case numbers nationally, and an above-average vaccination rate.