Milford woman charged with criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing business

WESTPORT — A 55-year-old Milford woman was charged with multiple counts of criminal mischief after allegedly vandalizing a business, police said.

On April 26, police were dispatched to Dream Spa at Post Road East on a report of vandalism. It was alleged someone had vandalized the white front door of the business with a red marker.

On June 10, officers were again dispatched to Dream Spa for another complaint of vandalism. The victim reported the outside walls and doors of the structure was vandalized by someone who threw various condiments and sauces at them. Surveillance video of the incident captured images of the suspect, alleged to be Marion Johnson.

In speaking with Johnson, police said she admitted to vandalizing the business on this and another occasion as well as to vandalizing what she believed was the residence of its owner. An arrest warrant was then sought and granted for Johnson.

On July 16, Johnson turned herself in to police headquarters for the active arrest warrant. She was charged with three counts of third degree criminal mischief. Johnson posted $600 a bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Norwalk on Aug. 3.

