Milford man charged with drug possession

WESTPORT — A 34-year-old Milford man was charged with possession of a controlled narcotic substance after he was found walking unsafely on Compo Road North, police said.

On Nov. 3 at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to Compo Road North near Brookside Drive for a welfare check after it was reported that a pedestrian was walking unsafely in the traveled portion of the roadway. There was concern he could potentially be struck by a passing vehicle.

Responding officers located the individual, identified by police as Ray Gaither, who was initially uncooperative, police said. Computer checks of Gaither revealed two active arrest warrants for previous violations of the terms of his probation. According to police, located within Gaither’s wallet was a glassine baggy containing a powdery substance, which was identified by presumptive testing as heroin.

Gaither was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of violation of probation. Bond for the department’s charges was set at $500, and bond for each active arrest warrant was set at $30,000.

Gaither was unable to post $60,500 bond and was subsequently taken to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Nov. 4 for arraignment.

