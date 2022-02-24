Milan Fashion Week goes on under shadow of Russian attack COLLEEN BARRY, AP Fashion Writer Feb. 24, 2022 Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 6:45 p.m.
1 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
2 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
3 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
4 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 5 of50
6 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
7 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
8 of50 Kaia Gerber, right, leads other models as they wear creations as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
9 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 10 of50
11 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
12 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
13 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
14 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less 15 of50
16 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
17 of50 Miuccia Prada departs after the Prada Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Luca Bruno/AP Show More Show Less
18 of50 Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
19 of50 Moschino designer Jeremy Scott during the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 20 of50
21 of50 Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
22 of50 Gigi Hadid wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
23 of50 Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
24 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 25 of50
26 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
27 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
28 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
29 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 30 of50
31 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Moschino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
32 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
33 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
34 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 35 of50
36 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
37 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
38 of50 Models wear creations as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
39 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 40 of50
41 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
42 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
43 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
44 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 45 of50
46 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
47 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
48 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
49 of50 A model wears a creation as part of the Sunnei Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
50 of50
MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week continued Thursday under the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the possible economic repercussions as the West moves toward tighter sanctions.
The head of the Italian fashion council said more than 1 billion euros worth of luxury exports to Russia could be at risk, even as Russian buyers return to Milan for the first time since the pandemic thanks to a deal brokered with the government to recognize the Sputnik V for business travelers.