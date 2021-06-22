Migrant youth describe desperation to leave large shelters AMY TAXIN, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JULIE WATSON, Associated Press June 22, 2021 Updated: June 22, 2021 3:41 p.m.
A 13-year-old Honduran girl who spent two months at the government's largest emergency shelter for migrant children said she was put on suicide watch and was eating only popsicles and juice because the food smelled so foul. At another site, a 17-year-old Salvadoran girl said she had to wear the same clothes and underwear for two weeks and spent most days in bed.
At a third facility in Texas, a 16-year-old Honduran boy said he had not met with a case manager for more than three weeks to see whether he could go live with his sister in New Orleans.
