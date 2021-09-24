Migrant camp shrinks on US border as more Haitians removed MARÍA VERZA and JUAN LOZANO, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021 Updated: Sep. 24, 2021 12:58 a.m.
DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Haitian migrants waited to learn their fate at a Texas border encampment whose size was dramatically diminished from the almost 15,000 who gathered there just days ago in an effort to seek humanitarian protection in the U.S. but now face expulsion.
Families milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds under a bridge between Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. Some migrants sat on plastic paint cans or the ground while others hung clothes to dry on the bamboo-like carrizo cane.
MARÍA VERZA and JUAN LOZANO