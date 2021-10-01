Midwest report: Business confidence in economy plummets

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states have seen their confidence in the economy plummet in recent weeks, according to a monthly survey released Friday that reflected leaders' lowest rate of confidence since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

The overall index for September of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions dropped to 61.6 from August’s 68.9. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession.