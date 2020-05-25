Michigan virus cases, deaths rise by a very small margin

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan posted small increases in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The 12 deaths raised the state's total to 5,240, with 78% of them in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Cases increased by 202 to nearly 55,000, the health department said.

More than 33,000 people whose infections were confirmed on or before April 22 have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order runs through June 12, although the governor has been slowly unleashing the economy. Retail stores that weren't deemed essential can reopen Tuesday with a limit on the number of customers inside at one time.

Theaters, gyms, barber shops, salons and other places of public accommodation remain closed.