Michigan updates forest erosion control recommendations

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have updated a list of best-management practices to prevent soil erosion and runoff pollution during logging and other forest management activities.

The Department of Natural Resources says the tips are listed in a soil and water quality manual that has been revised since the last version came out in 2009.

The changes involve topics such as procedures for endangered species assessment, estimating stream channel width and culvert diameters and tree harvesting.

Sections covering forest roads, chemical treatments and use of pesticides also have been reorganized.

Contributors to the update include the DNR and the state departments of Environmental Quality and Agriculture and Rural Development, plus the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Michigan Forest Products Council.