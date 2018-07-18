Michigan unemployment rate falls to 4.5 percent in June

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.5 percent in June.

Figures released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget show Michigan's jobless rate was five-tenths of a percentage point above the national rate of 4.0 percent last month and one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the state's June 2017 rate of 4.4 percent.

The agency says total employment in Michigan increased by 8,000 during the month while the number of unemployed fell by 4,000.

Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives Director Jason Palmer says payroll jobs in the state have increased nearly every month so far in 2018, growing by a total of 32,000 statewide, or 0.7 percent, during the first six months of the year.