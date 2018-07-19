Michigan's youngest state rep cited for open intoxicants

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's youngest state representative has been cited for driving with open intoxicants following a May traffic stop along a freeway in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit News reports Democratic state Rep. Jewell Jones of Inkster is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 24 in 19th District Court in Dearborn on misdemeanor charges of driving with open intoxicants and on violations related to the vehicle's windshield.

The 23-year-old Jones, who is running for re-election, said Thursday that it's "all in the public record" and he didn't want to comment further.

State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says in a statement Jones was pulled over May 26 on eastbound Interstate 94 for speeding, tinted windows and having an obstructed license plate. She says Jones and his passengers were sober, but open intoxicants were found.

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/