Michigan's Peters raises $1.9M for re-election campaign

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says his re-election campaign raised nearly $1.9 million in the first three months of the year.

Peters said Wednesday it is the largest first-quarter fundraising total for any U.S. Senate candidate in state history. He says his cash on hand is more than $3 million.

The first-term senator is up for re-election in 2020. No Republican has entered the race, though John James — who ran against Sen. Debbie Stabenow last year — is considering whether to challenge Peters.

Peters says 79 percent of his total contributions averaged $50 or less.