Michigan manufacturer set to invest nearly $6M in expansion

ZEELAND, Mich. (AP) — A manufacturer of lightweight composite products is investing nearly $6 million to expand its presence in western Michigan and add about three dozen jobs.

Plascore Inc., which currently employs 415 people, plans to build an 80,000-square-foot facility in Zeeland that will lead to the creation of roughly 35 jobs over three years.

Lakeshore Advantage, the local economic development organization that helps companies with growth opportunities in Ottawa and Allegan counties, worked with Plascore and connected them with local resources to support their expansion.

"Plascore is an innovator in lightweight, high-performance composite products," said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. "Their growth in West Michigan continues to deepen the bench of manufactured products and diverse industry applications for those products. Their investment in equipment and operations demonstrates their commitment to the community and their employees."

Plascore's design techniques and approaches have increased demand for their aluminum products and machined aramid, a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers used in aerospace and military applications. As a result, the company continues to buy new equipment and expand its production capacity.

Zeeland also approved an Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption over 12 years to support Plascore's project.

"With the assistance of Lakeshore Advantage, the city of Zeeland is once again excited to work with Plascore to make their expansion plans ... become a reality," said Tim Klunder, city manager of Zeeland.