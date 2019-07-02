Michigan man charged after illegal boat charters in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A Detroit-area man has been arrested in connection with illegal charter boat operations on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Northern District of Illinois says 33-year-old Christopher Garbowski is charged with violating an order of the captain of the port.

Garbowski of Sterling Heights was arrested Saturday. He appeared before a judge and was released on bond.

Authorities say groups paid for charters aboard a 40-foot powerboat during the 2017 and 2018 boating seasons. A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago says the boat had not been inspected or certified by the Coast Guard. The charges also allege the person acting as captain did not have proper Coast Guard credentials.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Garbowski Monday for comment.