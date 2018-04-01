Michigan limiting attendance for title game watch party

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is limiting its watch party at Crisler Center for Monday night's NCAA championship game to university students and men's basketball season ticket holders.

The university says doors of the arena on the Ann Arbor campus will open at 8 p.m., with the game between Michigan and Villanova is scheduled to begin about 9:20 p.m. Season ticket holders may claim four tickets and must print their tickets out in advance from their online season ticket holder account. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Associate Athletic Direct Kurt Svoboda said event attendance is being limited because the arena hosted a gymnastics meet Saturday night and will host the Big Ten gymnastics championships this week. That means gymnastics equipment must be kept on the arena floor.