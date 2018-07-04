Michigan income tax refunds to help pay for WWII memorial

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents may designate part of their state income tax refund to finance a World War II memorial in suburban Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation to add the Royal Oak memorial to the list of organizations and efforts that residents can donate their income tax returns toward using check-off boxes.

State Sen. Marty Knollenberg says the proposed memorial will honor the 620,000 Michigan residents who served in the armed forces during World War II. He says the legislation creates a funding mechanism for the project, which will be built solely on donations.

The World War II Legacy Memorial will include nine statues, an ice rink, amphitheater and more. A Wall of Stars will represent the more than 15,000 Michigan lives lost.