Michigan governor seeks disaster declaration after flooding

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked President Donald Trump declare a major disaster for the state following heavy Detroit-area rainfall and flooding in late April and early May.

The request announced Monday follows an in-depth assessment of Wayne County damage . Whitmer has requested assistance for eligible residents, which can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will review Whitmer's request.

Whitmer earlier announced a state of emergency in Wayne County as well as Tuscola County , located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Areas along Lake St. Clair and western Lake Erie also have been hit by flooding this year due to winds and rainfall amid high water on the Great Lakes.