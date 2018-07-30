Michigan foster care inquiries surge amid family separation

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan foster care agencies saw a surge in applications and inquiries amid the immigration crisis that's separated families at the U.S. border.

The Detroit Free Press reports that more than 1,260 people last month contacted Bethany Christian Services. It's the only Michigan agency with a federal contract to care for children separated from their parents as a result of the zero-tolerance immigration policy by President Donald Trump's administration.

Agency figures show it's a huge increase in inquiries compared to each of the previous five months, when an average of 32 people contacted Bethany Christian.

Michelle Haskell works for Samaritas, which also runs a program for refugee children. She says the agency is encouraged by how many potential foster parents are moving forward with training and screening despite most families being reunified.

