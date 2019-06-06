Michigan farmer urges farmers market to allow hemp vendors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan farmer is petitioning a Grand Rapids farmers market to reverse its decision banning the sale of hemp-related products.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that Sean Duffy says the Fulton Street Farmers Market rejected his request to sell CBD-infused oil, tea and dried hemp leaves this spring. The White Cloud farmer has launched an online petition.

Duffy says his products are similar to chamomile and peppermint.

Market Director Rory Weston tells WOOD-TV that the family-friendly market needs more information about regulating and monitoring hemp-related products before it can accept such vendors. Weston says there could be opportunity in the future.

Duffy questions what else is needed after the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a pilot hemp program in April.