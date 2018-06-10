Michigan family of Vietnam veteran found

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The family of a Michigan man killed in the Vietnam War who was honored at a recent memorial has been found.

The National Security Agency honored the late Sgt. Robert Townsend at the Memorial Wall in Fort Meade, Maryland, on May 29. The Daily Tribune reports about 20 of Townsend's relatives were in attendance.

They learned of the special honor thanks to 74-year-old Vietnam veteran Lonnie Long, who searched for Townsend's surviving children for the memorial and contacted the newspaper in March.

The story caught the attention of Townsend's surviving daughter, Katheryn Mitchell.

Long says Townsend joined the army after graduating from Royal Oak High School in 1954. Townsend married Mary Edwards, with whom he had three children.

Townsend is listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.