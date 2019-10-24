Michigan couple with 21 grandchildren claim $80M Powerball

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan couple with seven children and 21 grandchildren has claimed an $80 million Powerball prize.

Fifty-four-year-old Phillip Chippewa of Suttons Bay traveled Wednesday to Lansing with his wife, Dawn, and their big family to claim their prize.

A ticket Phillip Chippewa purchased matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the Sept. 21 Powerball drawing. The couple opted to receive their payment as a one-time lump-sum of $42 million, after taxes.

Phillip Chippewa says he now has "all the money I'll ever need and can help my family for generations." The couple's plans for their winnings include buying homes for each of their children.

They're both members of and work for the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, but they plan to keep working for now.