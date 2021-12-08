Michigan considers new incentives to land battery plants

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including potentially electric vehicle battery plants, under fast-tracked bills that received initial approval Wednesday.

Lawmakers did not say how much money they may put into the accounts to offer manufacturers and other companies. While proponents did not specify pending deals for which Michigan is vying, several told the House Government Operations Committee that the state must stay competitive in the auto industry. They pointed to Ford and Toyota's recently announced plans to build battery factories in southern states.