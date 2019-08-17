Michigan city reviews options to combat flooded streets

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — Officials in one Michigan city are reviewing solutions to alleviate flooding from Lake Erie onto its streets.

Patrick Lewis is the city's head of engineering and public safety. He says strong winds have raised the lake's elevation several feet higher than normal on multiple occasions since spring.

Monroe News reports street flooding has been limited thanks to still backwaters. But Lewis says wave action could've led to significant damage to homes and structures along the shoreline.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lakes Erie and Ontario in June reached their highest points since record keeping began in 1918. Lewis says the levels are expected to stay at that point through the end of the year.

