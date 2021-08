LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Childhood vaccination rates have dropped below 70% in more than half of Michigan's counties and health and school officials are advising parents to catch their kids up on immunizations before school starts in the coming weeks.

Michigan's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and other health and school officials spoke on Monday about the need to catch students up on the regular immunizations as well as the COVID-19 vaccination for those who are 12 and older.