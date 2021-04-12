Michigan childhood vaccination rates drop during pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Health officials on Monday urged Michigan parents to make sure their children are caught up with non-COVID-19 vaccinations, which have slipped below a 70% rate during the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the reasons that parents gave for not keeping their kids' vaccinations current over the past year have been concerns about the safety of going to health care facilities amid the virus threat, and a lack of transportation and child care options, doctors said during a virtual news conference.