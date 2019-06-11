Michigan bill boosts spending to combat lead, abusive clergy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A $28.8 million spending bill nearing legislative approval would allocate funding to combat lead in Michigan drinking water systems and investigate sexual assaults by clergy.

The Senate is expected to send the supplemental budget measure to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday.

It includes $3 million for public health services needed as a result of Michigan implementing the nation's toughest lead-in-water rules in the wake of Flint's water crisis. There also is $635,000 for the state attorney general's criminal probe of abuse by Catholic priests.

Lawmakers are allotting an additional $10 million to compensate wrongfully convicted inmates and $5 million to support outreach and preparation for participation in the 2020 Census. Also included in the bill is $5 million to help the state implement the legalization of marijuana for recreational use.