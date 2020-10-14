Michigan US Rep. Huizenga tests positive for coronavirus

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, image from video, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Huizenga tweeted Wednesday, Oct. 14 that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid test before he was scheduled to appear at a Michigan campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence. (House Television via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 23, 2020, image from video, Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Huizenga tweeted Wednesday, Oct. 14 that he ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Michigan US Rep. Huizenga tests positive for coronavirus 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said he tested positive for the coronavirus before he was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a Michigan campaign rally with Vice President Mike Pence.

Huizenga said on Twitter that he took a rapid test and was isolating himself while awaiting results from a second test.

Pence spoke for about an hour outdoors at Lacks Enterprises in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids. Peter Meijer, a Republican running for Congress, greeted and introduced Pence.

Huizenga's health forced the cancellation of a Wednesday evening debate with his Democratic opponent, Bryan Berghoef, in western Michigan's 2nd District.

“I look forward to a conversation on the issues with the congressman, if and when his health permits,” said Berghoef, a pastor. “But until then, the health of Rep. Huizenga, his family and our entire community is our top concern.”