Michigan School for the Blind to reopen as housing next year

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The historic Lansing campus where the Michigan School for the Blind operated for more than a century is on track to reopen as housing by early next year.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Indianapolis-based TWG Development is nearing the final phases of its $24 million plan to transform the school's buildings into 132 housing units.

The project's $12 million Walnut Park apartment building opened last fall where the school's auditorium once stood.

The plan also calls for turning the former administration building and high school into senior housing. Developers expect the restoration of both buildings to be complete by June.

Walnut Neighborhood Association President Dale Schrader says he's concerned about crime, with so many residents on campus. The developer's plans include a police substation that hasn't yet opened.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com