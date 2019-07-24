Michigan Rep. Mitchell won't seek 3rd term in Congress

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Second-term Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan will not seek re-election to Congress in 2020.

Mitchell's spokesman and his campaign consultant confirmed Wednesday that he will announce his retirement in a floor speech. Politico first reported Mitchell's decision.

Mitchell's campaign consultant Stu Sandler has told The Associated Press that Mitchell wants to spend more time with his family.

The 62-year-old was first elected in 2016 to represent the 10th Congressional District, which includes Michigan's rural Thumb region and portions of suburban Detroit's Macomb County. The district's voters heavily backed Donald Trump in 2016, and Republicans should have no problem holding the seat in 2020.

Mitchell last week criticized Trump for saying four Democratic congresswoman of color should "go back" to the countries they came from.