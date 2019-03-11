Michigan OKs medical marijuana use to treat cerebral palsy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan has added cerebral palsy to a list of conditions for which people can register to use medical marijuana.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced its decision Monday. It followed a unanimous recommendation from a review panel.

The department also rejected adding chronic aggressive behavior to the list, after panel members unanimously recommended denial.

Other medical conditions on Michigan's list include cancer, spinal cord injuries, Parkinson's disease and chronic pain.

Roughly 293,000 patients are registered with the state to grow their own marijuana or obtain it from 41,000 registered caregivers who can supply a limited number of people. Michigan voters last year legalized marijuana for recreational use, too.