Michigan House approves e-cigarette ban for minors

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation nearing the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would ban minors from using electronic cigarettes, but it is uncertain if she will sign it.

The Michigan House on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved bills that previously cleared the Senate.

The state Department of Health and Human Services says the legislation conflicts with federal regulations. Former Gov. Rick Snyder vetoed similar bills, saying he supported a teen e-cigarette ban but had concerns with excluding alternative nicotine products from the definition of tobacco.

Whitmer is noncommittal on whether she will sign the bills. Spokeswoman Tiffany Brown says Whitmer wants a "meaningful solution" to keep vaping products and e-cigarettes out of youth's hands.

The federal government already prohibits the sale of e-cigarettes to minors. But Michigan is among just two states without its own restrictions.