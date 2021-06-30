Mexico's richest man to rebuild, pay for collapsed subway June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 2:49 p.m.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s richest man has pledged to rebuild and pay for a segment of a Mexico City subway line that collapsed on May, killing 26 people, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday.
López Obrador said telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim has promised to pay for the rebuilding out of his own pocket and have it back in service in a year. One of his companies had originally built much of the section where the collapse occurred.