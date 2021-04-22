Mexico's drought reaches critical levels as lakes dry up FERNANDO LLANO, Associated Press April 22, 2021 Updated: April 22, 2021 5:02 p.m.
1 of12 An aerial view of Villa Victoria Dam, the main water supply for Mexico City residents, on the outskirts of Toluca, Mexico Thursday, April 22, 2021. Drought conditions now cover 85% of Mexico, and in areas around Mexico City and Michoacán, the problem has gotten so bad that lakes and reservoirs are drying up. Fernando Llano/AP Show More Show Less
Cracked earth lines the banks of the Villa Victoria Dam, the main water supply for Mexico City residents, on the outskirts of Toluca, Mexico, Thursday, April 22, 2021. The mayor of Mexico City said Mexico's drought was the worst in 30 years.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drought conditions now cover 85% of Mexico, and residents of the nation's central region said Thursday that lakes and reservoirs are simply drying up, including the country’s second-largest body of fresh water.
The mayor of Mexico City said the drought was the worst in 30 years, and the problem can be seen at the reservoirs that store water from other states to supply the capital.