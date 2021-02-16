Mexico rises above 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 9:49 p.m.
1 of8 A woman gets her shot of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine at the Magdalena Contreras borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 An elderly man who got a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 is taken to an observation area in the Magdalena Contreras area of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 A woman gets her shot of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine at the Magdalena Contreras borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Elderly people who had their shot of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine wait in the observation area at the Magdalena Contreras borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine to be adminsitered at the Magdalena Contreras borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Elderly people wait to get the AstraZeneca COVID vaccine at the Magdalena Contreras borough of Mexico City, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, as Mexico begins to vaccinate people over the age of 60 against the new coronavirus. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico topped 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 175,000 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, though officials concede that the country’s extremely low rate of testing means the real figures are much higher.
The Health Department said 8,683 cases and 1,329 deaths had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.