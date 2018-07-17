Mexican restaurant chain ordered to pay $654,000 back wages

MANDEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Mexican restaurant chain in Louisiana has been ordered to pay $654,000 in back wages to employees.

The U.S. Department of Labor said in a news release Monday that 567 employees from the El Paso Mexican Grill restaurant will receive back pay. It's to resolve violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act found at 23 of the employer's locations in Louisiana and Florida.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports an investigation found El Paso violated minimum wage requirements. The restaurant deducted costs for uniforms from workers' pay and failed to pay them for all of the hours that they worked.

El Paso paid some kitchen workers flat salaries without regard to the number of hours they worked. That resulted in overtime violations when those employees worked more than 40 hours in a week.