Methane gas forces evacuation of workers from Indiana mine

FRANCISCO, Ind. (AP) — Some employees at a southern Indiana coal mine have been evacuated after workers drilled into a pocket of methane gas.

WFIE-TV reports that 58 workers were evacuated and operations have been suspended Monday at the Francisco Underground Mine, north of Evansville. No injuries have been reported.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration says workers were drilling a borehole when they began receiving high methane gas readings from an old mine.

MSHA officials were at the site Monday.

___

Information from: WFIE-TV, http://www.14wfie.com/