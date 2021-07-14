Meth-related heart failure hospitalizations - and costs - soar in California

Hospitalizations for methamphetamine-related heart failure – and the cost of treating these problems – skyrocketed in California during a decade, a new study shows.
Published this week in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study found the hospitalization rate from methamphetamine-related heart failure climbed 585% from 2008 to 2018. And hospitalization costs soared even higher, by 840%. Most of these cases occurred in adults younger than 65, spurring researchers to call for an urgent public health response.