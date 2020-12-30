Merkel to Germans: Keep up anti-virus discipline in 2021 GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 6:05 p.m.
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is telling her country's people that they will need to keep up their discipline in fighting the coronavirus pandemic well into 2021, even as vaccinations fuel new hope.
In a televised New Year's message, Merkel said that facing the pandemic “was and is a political, social and economic task of the century.”